The Gordon Ramsay Prank That Left James Corden Speechless
Gordon Ramsay is famous for his ... practical jokes? You thought that sentence would end with something like "raw insults" or "hellish kitchens," right? But whether he's trolling Starbucks drive-thru employees with brutal, on-the-spot food reviews, or donning a disguise at his own restaurants to sabotage the dinner service, the celebrity chef always seems to have a trick up his sleeve. If Ramsay hadn't gone into cooking, he would have made a great comedian.
With that in mind, you can imagine the shenanigans that went down when Ramsay linked up with "Late Late Show" host and fellow practical jokester James Corden for a cooking tutorial. The moment has been preserved for posterity on Gordon Ramsay's TikTok (where it currently has over a million views): during a tutorial with the celebrity chef, Corden accidentally nicks himself while chopping vegetables and complains that Ramsay's knives are too sharp. Feigning injury at the remark, Ramsay then literally feigns injury by pretending to have also cut his finger, letting Corden worry over him for a second or two before showing his hand. "You old dog!" gibes Corden. "For the first time in my life, I felt genuine empathy for you." Classic Ramsay hijinks.
Gordon Ramsay is a regular on James Corden's show
"Never blame the #knives or else I'll get you back !!! Had to bring the classic back," reads the caption to Ramsay's TikTok post. Fans were delighted to relive the lighthearted moment, showering the post with over 300,000 likes and hundreds of comments.
Ramsay and Corden have a multi-year friendship. Ramsay has made, to date, nine appearances on "The Late Late Show" (via IMDb). There are always plenty of laughs when the two Brits work together, and they draw on a natural comedic rapport, with Corden usually playing the Funny Man and Ramsay the Straight Man. That dynamic is on display in various "Late Late Show" moments – from 2016's "Hotel Hell" sketch (in which Corden terrorizes Ramsay with some truly appalling B&B room service) to Ramsay's appearance on Corden's "Spill Your Guts" segment (in which Ramsay serves the talk show host a bowl of clam-juice-marinated grasshoppers). Ramsay's last appearance on the show was in 2019, making it high time for a reunion of the unlikely comedy duo.