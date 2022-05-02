The Gordon Ramsay Prank That Left James Corden Speechless

Gordon Ramsay is famous for his ... practical jokes? You thought that sentence would end with something like "raw insults" or "hellish kitchens," right? But whether he's trolling Starbucks drive-thru employees with brutal, on-the-spot food reviews, or donning a disguise at his own restaurants to sabotage the dinner service, the celebrity chef always seems to have a trick up his sleeve. If Ramsay hadn't gone into cooking, he would have made a great comedian.

With that in mind, you can imagine the shenanigans that went down when Ramsay linked up with "Late Late Show" host and fellow practical jokester James Corden for a cooking tutorial. The moment has been preserved for posterity on Gordon Ramsay's TikTok (where it currently has over a million views): during a tutorial with the celebrity chef, Corden accidentally nicks himself while chopping vegetables and complains that Ramsay's knives are too sharp. Feigning injury at the remark, Ramsay then literally feigns injury by pretending to have also cut his finger, letting Corden worry over him for a second or two before showing his hand. "You old dog!" gibes Corden. "For the first time in my life, I felt genuine empathy for you." Classic Ramsay hijinks.