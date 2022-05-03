Starbucks Baristas Are Celebrating The Possible Demise Of The 'Battery Acid' Refresher

The gravedancing came photographically close to being literal. Redditor mulderufo13, posted an image of people happily gathered around a headstone. Inserted text identified the deceased as the "Kiwi Refresher" while a joyous funeral goer crouching over the burial plot was labeled "Every barista." The post unapologetically declared, "Bye battery acid refresher you will not be missed."

In a separate thread, a userpantsylburbia said, "Kiwi is gone" and exclaimed, "the Battery Acid Special is no more!" Another commenter recommended destroying the pitchers used for the allegedly belated Refresher. Currently, the Starbucks website still lists the Refresher, so it's unclear what is driving the impression that the drink is going to beverage heaven while folks tell it to go to hell. But if they're right, they're happy about it.

At least one Starbucks customer seemed pleased with the item's possible exit: "good riddance. the worst drink ive ever tasted." But a number of customers expressed dismay because they liked the drink. Presumably, they found it refreshing – or, in other words, it recharged their batteries. Even a barista mourned it, moaning, "NO ME TOO. i single-handedly went through our kiwi supply with my daily star drink." Perhaps for them, the Kiwi Starfruit Refresher had a bad rap. So even though - to channel Eminem - some might lose themselves in the grave dancy party if it is true that Kiwi Starfruit's close to postmortem, not everyone would find that news electrifying.