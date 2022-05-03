Everything You Need To Know About The Popcorn Recall

When a food gets recalled, it can be for a number of reasons. According to The Cleveland Clinic, the FDA recalls certain products if they come into contact with harmful pathogens, "foreign objects," or if the labels don't properly list allergens that may have made it into the product. Product recalls happen more frequently than you might think, and now, a popular snack food has found itself at the center of the latest one.

According to the FDA, one version of Snak King popcorn has now been recalled over the fact that it has come into contact with a milk product and doesn't feature a label warning buyers about the allergen. Anyone with a milk allergy now needs to watch out for O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn, which are sold across 17 states and Washington D.C. So far, no one has fallen ill, but officials have asked shoppers to remain vigilant. The FDA notes that anyone who finds the five-ounce packages of the popcorn with the product code 079893 403038 immediately and safely either dispose of the snack, or return it to the store they purchased it from.