The Important Reason McDonald's Just Lost $127 Million

When McDonald's reported its results for the first quarter of 2022 on April 28, 2022, it revealed a rather striking line item: the loss of $127 million dollars in "pre-tax operating expenses" (via McDonald's press release). To characterize this expense as a departure from what investors are used to seeing from the fast food giant would be an understatement. McDonald's attributes that expense to the company's response to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, which led to McDonald's shuttering every one of its Russian and Ukraine locations – temporarily, albeit for an indefinite time period, according to QSR Web.

Specifically, McDonald's attributes $27 million of these expenses to its policy of continuing to pay the salaries of all the employees immediately impacted by the war-related closures, as well as its continuing to make lease payments for its facilities and equipment and keeping. The other $100 million has been attributed to "inventory ... that likely will be disposed of due to restaurants being temporarily closed." To put into perspective just how significant this loss may be to McDonald's, consider that its total operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, were up by 17.93% compared with the first quarter of 2021 (via MacroTrends). Nevertheless, McDonald's has important reasons for incurring this $127 million loss, not to mention the significant and tragic waste of resources that it represents amid a global crisis of food insecurity.