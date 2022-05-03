Subway's Mystery Tweet Could Mean Big News For The Sandwich Vault

Subway has more restaurants globally than even McDonald's (according to Subway's website), so there's a good chance that if you've ever craved a footlong customizable sandwich while on the go or in a hurry, you've turned to the sandwich chain for a quick meal. But unless those quick visits involved sprinting, it might not sound like the most athletic restaurant choice out there. Yet in recent months it has been making things a little more sporty. In February of 2022, Subway introduced "The Vault," a special sandwich series that featured new creations invented by NFL players, which was tied to the Super Bowl.

Whether or not it's here for the long run, it looks like The Vault isn't ready to close its doors. Just before the NFL DRAFT, it dropped three pork-packed sandwiches named after draft candidates (via QSR). The chain recently made a post on Twitter that had fans scratching their heads, but it did imply that something new is coming down the pipeline. "SECRET SUBS INCOMING," the chain tweeted. "May 2022 ONLY IN THE VAULT." Previously, the sandwiches in The Vault were only available to order on Subway's website or on the Subway app, so we're guessing the same will be true of whatever new creations they're releasing this month. And hungry fans have some guesses about what they could be.