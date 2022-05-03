McCormick Wants To Send You On A Trip To NYC — Here's How To Enter

McCormick, which you may know from its prominence in the spice aisle, has been predicting trending flavors every year since 2000 (via its official website). The brand's yearly "Flavor Forecast" is the result of an "extensive, year-long research process involving flavor experts across five worldwide regions," according to a statement by McCormick. In 2021, the seasoning manufacturer predicted an increase in plant-based cooking, global comfort food, ingredients from the ocean, and mindful eating (via a McCormick press release).

This year, it predicts that sweetness will be used in unexpected ways, time (not to be confused with thyme) will carry more importance in recipes, and meaningful stories as the basis for cooking. An example of a recipe for the "time as luxury" trend is carrot lox, which requires marinating the carrots for one to two days (via McCormick's website). The flavor forecasters also created two new "Flavor Inspirations" seasonings to reflect the "Plus Sweet" trend: Miso Caramel and Vanilla, Lime, and Thyme.

While buying the seasonings would allow shoppers to experience these flavors at home, to really drive home the concept, McCormick has created a pop-up in-person experience for the first time ever in NYC, and you can enter to win an overnight stay in this "Flavor Suite."