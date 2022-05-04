Everything You Need To Know About The Gorton's Fish Sandwich Recall

Usually, the only reason to check your freezer for Gorton's Seafood fish sandwich fillets is to make sure you have a box or two on hand for meals on the fly. Gorton's is a company that earns consistently high ratings from consumers. Inside the supermarket brand's familiar yellow and blue packaging with the ever-present, silver-bearded fisherman, you'll find fillets of wild-caught Alaska pollock wrapped in a panko bread crumb coating (per the brand's website). "Add a bun, and you're done,” as the slogan says.

It's not quite that simple, but fans appreciate the fillets for their convenience (per Influenster). Pop them in the oven or air fryer, add a bun, some special sauce, and maybe some fries, and you've got an at-home version of your favorite fast-food fish sandwich. "Nice and crunchy if cooked correctly,” says reviewer Wesley H, on Influenster. "Great taste, moist inside.” Now, Gorton's has recalled certain packages of its fish sandwich fillets due to the possible presence of a scary and potentially dangerous kind of crunch: bone fragments that are large enough and/or sharp enough to present a choking hazard (per U.S. Food and Drug Administration).