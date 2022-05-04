Is Dessert Really Coming To Chipotle?

Fox Business reports that the company now plans to roll out a new menu, and some sources have indicated that the tweaks may contain a dessert item or two. "We are constantly exploring new menu innovations, and dessert is an area where we see opportunity," the chain's Chief Marketing Officer told the outlet. Chipotle relies on menu introductions to drive sales, and the buzz around introducing a new, sweet item has the potential to drive some serious sales. Eat This, Not That! additionally reports that the chain's CEO purportedly said that the restaurant plans to launch an exciting new item, driving the hype over what that might entail to new heights.

On the other hand, a considerable source of Chipotle's revenue stems from burrito additions. The introduction of Pollo Asado marked a major success for the brand and the protein now tops the charts when it comes to sales (via Eat This, Not That!). Guacamole and queso additions further drive up the cost of an item, making these additions very considerable items. It's possible that a dessert might help encourage a bit of extra spending at the chain, but the word's still out on exactly what Chipotle's plans are. There has been no official announcement that a dessert option is definitely coming to the chain, but expect to see a menu shift at the restaurant.