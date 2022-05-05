How To Get A Free Sandwich At Firehouse Subs Just By Giving Your Name

William Shakespeare wrote, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet." Arguably one of the most iconic lines from "Romeo and Juliet," Literary Devices explains that this is the playwright might be telling us that names of things and individuals are irrelevant because they don't change who or what the person or thing actually is.

For all intents and purposes, Shakespeare may have been right. After all, a rose would, in fact, still smell like a rose even if it wasn't called a "rose." However, had Firehouse Subs been around when Shakespeare jotted down the famous soliloquy in the late 1500s, he may have taken a different stance on the whole name thing, as one's moniker could now be the ticket to a free sandwich from the chain. According to Chew Boom, the Florida-based sub shop is once again running its popular "Name of the Day" promotion, which first ran in December 2019 and offers customers with a specific name randomly chosen by the eatery the opportunity to get a free medium sub with any purchase. While Romeo and Juliet's names may not have mattered to their love story, perhaps they would have appreciated them a little bit more if they knew their names could get them a Turkey Bacon Ranch free of charge.