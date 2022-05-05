The Best Tricks To Cook With Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders - Exclusive

When it comes to cooking these plant-based tenders just right, Chef Stavaridis also suggested customers stick to the instructions for prime results. "Certain tips and tricks that I've actually learned from working with these tenders, having the awesome experience to be able to cook and eat them all the time, is honestly to adhere [to] and follow these guidelines," she explained. "If you stay within these [guidelines] and you cook with one of these methods, you [can] treat it just like its animal counterpart. It's very much the same [with] how you cook it, and yet you get the benefits of it being more nutritious and better for you." However, the chef wants to make sure Beyond Meat fans don't forget one important tip: "I would definitely stick to using the wire rack."

While she suggested the oven or the air fryer as her favored ways of cooking, the microwave is also an option and may be more convenient for those with busy schedules. "My mother has recently been doing it in the microwave — making chicken parmesan sandwiches and everything, and we've tested it here. It does work pretty well in the microwave," the chef added. "Have fun with it and play with all of these cooking instructions, and you'll have the crispiest chicken tenders to be able to put into whatever you'd like to eat it with."

To find the nearest location that offers Beyond Chicken Tenders, select the product on the drop down menu here, and enter your location in the search tool.