Kellogg's Just Gave Frosted Flakes A Star Wars-Inspired Twist

W.K. Kellogg invented Corn Flakes in 1894, paving the way for countless other cereals (via Kellogg's). Corn Flakes' younger sibling, Frosted Flakes, came about in 1952, and the world hasn't been the same ever since. Although you can still find the classic Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on grocery store shelves, the company has also introduced many variations over the years. The Frosted Flakes website currently sells five different flavors: original, chocolate, strawberry milkshake, cinnamon French toast, and original with marshmallows.

In 2021, Kellogg's released a limited edition Frosted Flakes/Apple Jacks mashup (via Delish). The year prior, Kellogg's launched a mashup of Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops, Dieline reported, for a colorful breakfast like no other. The latest mashup may be purely Frosted Flakes, but that doesn't make it any less exciting. In honor of May 4 (also known as Star Wars Day), Kellogg's dropped a special Obi-Wan Kenobi version of our favorite flakes.