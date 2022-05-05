Kellogg's Just Gave Frosted Flakes A Star Wars-Inspired Twist
W.K. Kellogg invented Corn Flakes in 1894, paving the way for countless other cereals (via Kellogg's). Corn Flakes' younger sibling, Frosted Flakes, came about in 1952, and the world hasn't been the same ever since. Although you can still find the classic Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on grocery store shelves, the company has also introduced many variations over the years. The Frosted Flakes website currently sells five different flavors: original, chocolate, strawberry milkshake, cinnamon French toast, and original with marshmallows.
In 2021, Kellogg's released a limited edition Frosted Flakes/Apple Jacks mashup (via Delish). The year prior, Kellogg's launched a mashup of Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops, Dieline reported, for a colorful breakfast like no other. The latest mashup may be purely Frosted Flakes, but that doesn't make it any less exciting. In honor of May 4 (also known as Star Wars Day), Kellogg's dropped a special Obi-Wan Kenobi version of our favorite flakes.
A light side ... and a dark side
Whether or not you're a Star Wars fan, you likely know that the Star Wars universe has both a light side and a dark side. To celebrate both sides, Kellogg's released teasers for a limited edition cereal that gives you the best of both worlds. According to ChewBoom, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Frosted Flakes combine the original Frosted Flakes with the newer Chocolate Frosted Flakes. The limited-edition box also features Tony the Tiger dressed half as a Jedi and half as a Sith.
Unfortunately, the cereal won't hit grocery store shelves until later this spring. The "Obi-Wan Kenobi” series is set to air on Disney+ on May 27, but Disney Plus Informer says the cereal won't be released nationwide until July. However, as early as June, Walmart will be selling mystery cereal boxes that you'll have to open to see if you've gotten the "light side" flakes or the "dark side" flakes.