The Worst Cooks Meal Anne Burrell And Rachael Ray Always Laugh About - Exclusive

When asked to recall the worst dish a contestant has ever made on "Worst Cooks," Anne Burrell had an interesting answer. She said, "There's one that Rachael Ray and I always laugh about because it happened on a season with [her]. It was this guy that, on the first day of what we call the 'baseline challenge,' took a can of tuna fish, and I don't even think he really drained it," she said, continuing, "and mixed it with about two cups of mayonnaise and a jar of — Rachael and I dispute this, she thinks it was grape jelly, I think it was raspberry jelly — regardless, gross."

The food personality explained that the contestant then poured peach-colored 'slop,' into the bottom of a loaf pan with two pieces of American cheese to top it off. The dish was then baked. As Burrell described it, "He turned it out and it was this splat of really disgusting, runny, tuna fish with jelly in it. [He] then broke off some pieces of iceberg lettuce on the side." This is something even those most creative of people may have trouble imagining. Hopefully, Burrell and Jeff Mauro won't see a dish like this on season 24!

