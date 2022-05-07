A Steak From Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Is 'Still Alive,' According To Some Instagram Users

Everyone has a strong opinion when it comes to how long beef needs to be cooked. From blood red to chalky grey, the time spent on the grill greatly changes not just the appearance of a steak but completely alters the taste. While your steak style is a matter of personal choice, some people say there is a wrong and a right way to eat beef. And it seems the consensus is that you should never order your steak well-done.

Wolfgang Puck once shared on TikTok that the one food he wouldn't cook as a young chef was a well-done steak, saying that he told them to eat chicken, instead. And he is far from alone. The Takeout suggests that chefs consider it "an abomination." The fact that many steakhouse menus say, "We are not responsible for steaks ordered well-done," speaks volumes. And Gordon Ramsay doesn't eat well-done steak either. He once told a reporter, "Whatever quality of beef it is, it's gone past any form of taste when you've cooked it well-done" (via YouTube).

While no one is saying you must order your Filet Mignon "blue" or pour the drippings (which aren't blood) from your roast beef over your potatoes, various culinary experts seem to agree that a well-done cut of beef is sacrilege. And yet, on Instagram, some commenters felt a steak from one of Ramsay's restaurants wasn't done well enough.