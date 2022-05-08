Summer House Star Andrea Denver Had A Birthday Cake By This Popular Brand

While some people might watch "Summer House" for Paige DeSorbo's fashion tips and wonder where they've seen her clothes and where to get them, others may wonder the same about the food. Most recently in the form of a cake featured on Instagram for Andrea Denver's birthday celebration. A photo that shows him posing with the candle-clad, three-layered dessert came with the caption, "Grateful for another year around the sun." What cake did he choose for his day to shine in the sun? Milk Bar was tagged in the photo.

Denver joins a number of famous faces that have gravitated towards Milk Bar for a sweet treat. Drew Barrymore brought the bakery's founder, Christina Tosi, onto her show for pointers on how to decorate the Milk Bar Store's birthday cakes. A so-called "spy" reportedly told Page Six that Leslie Mann went so far as to cut the line once in a rush to get Milk Bar's soft serve. Chrissy Teigen even made her own take on the famed bakery's birthday cake. And Mariah Carey did a cake collab with Milk Bar for Christmas, which is associated with an extremely famous birthday. In fact, Denver's choice of cake also follows in the footsteps of a fellow "Summer House" star.