McDonald's New Food Deal Is Written In The Stars

It seems like any time one promotional event ends, another begins. This is especially evident in fast food. When was the last time you weren't hearing about a promotion to Buy One, Get One or some sort of brand-new combo meal? Of course, we're not complaining about getting free food and big savings — but the newest deal at McDonald's does have us scratching our heads a bit.

The fast food giant is certainly no stranger to treating its loyal Golden Arches customers with all sorts of elaborate, star-studded promotions. You may recall back in December when the chain offered a Mariah Carey menu, with the famous singer promoting an advent calendar's worth of free food throughout the holiday season. McDonald's has also had everyone from Travis Scott and BTS promote their own "celebrity meals," per Insider, dating as far back as 1990 with the McJordan burger, named after NBA player Michael Jordan (via Mental Floss). And while the chain's latest promotion is also related to stars, they're not the kind you think. This week, McDonald's is preparing to give out free food in honor of one of our celestial neighbors: Mercury.