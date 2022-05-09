What You Need To Know About New Seasons Market's Recall Of Matiz Valencia Almonds

On May 5, 2022, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall that you will want to pay extra special attention to if you or someone you know has an allergy to peanuts. One day earlier, the New Seasons Market company, a Portland, Oregon-based grocer founded initially by three families and 50 friends, but which now has 19 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, and Northern California, recalled the Matiz Valencia Almonds it has been selling in Oregon and Washington due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts.

Peanut allergy is one of the most common food allergies in the US (via Cleveland Clinic). It's particularly prevalent in children, with about one in 50 in the U.S. affected. It's slightly less so in adults, with one in five having grown out of it during childhood. Peanut allergies are a particular cause for concern because they tend to occur almost immediately after exposure, and exposure does not have to be via consumption, per Mayo Clinic. Rather, someone who is allergic to peanuts may have a reaction from mere direct skin contact with peanuts or peanut-contaminated food or from inhalation of peanut-contaminated dust. The biggest concern with peanut allergy is the risk of anaphylaxis, the most severe form of allergic reaction. Anaphylaxis may cause the airways to constrict, making it a life-threatening emergency, one that can be treated, but which requires immediate medical attention. Here is everything you need to know about the New Seasons Market's recall of Matiz brand Valencia almonds.