Padma Lakshmi's Latest Video Has Fans Craving Corndogs

Padma Lakshmi inadvertently experimented with ASMR in her most recent Instagram post, to the delight of her fans. ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, is the sensation felt in the back of one's head and spine when engaging in activities that involve focused attention (such as watching videos), according to Vox. In recent times, people have used the term, "ASMR," in reference to whispering and other satisfying sounds.

ASMR food videos have been popular for a while now, due to the natural noises that come from people chewing food. Intentional ASMR mukbangs are well-received because they are so thought out and carefully filmed. Though many people listen to mukbangs for the ASMR "tingles," viewers also watch the videos to see all of the different types of tasty food. In her most recent Instagram reel, in which she carefully shows and tells her fans what she is eating — to the point where many of them were virtually salivating in the comments.