Duff Goldman's Visit To The Pioneer Woman's Shop Was So Sweet

The city of Pawhuska, Oklahoma enjoyed an extra bit of excitement recently when celebrity baker Duff Goldman stopped by The Pioneer Woman Mercantile for a visit. The restaurant, which also boasts a bakery and a gift shop, is famously owned by The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond.

The "Ace of Taste" host gave the spot a bit of free publicity when he posted a selfie of himself, his wife Johnna, and their young daughter, Josephine, on Instagram. The background of the pic shows a smattering of items for sale in the beloved shop. In the post, he gave a shout-out to Drummond, and said, "We missed you at @pwmercantile today, but I bought a cute flour sifter so not a total loss."

Not surprisingly, it seems that Drummond would have loved a heads up that Goldman, who originally hails from Baltimore, but lives in Los Angeles these days, was in her neck of the woods. "EXCUSE ME, SIR!!! How did I not know you were in town???" she replied, along with several crying emojis. She also beseeched him to come back to stay at her hotel, Pioneer Woman Boarding House, which is billed as, "Ree and Ladd Drummond's "Cowboy Luxury" hotel." No word yet if Goldman is going to take her up on the offer.