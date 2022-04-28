Duff Goldman's Daughter Already Has Her Dad's Good Taste

The phrase "like father, like daughter" certainly seems to be ringing true for Duff Goldman and his one-year-old daughter, Josephine, whom he and his wife, Johnna, welcomed in January last year. Just like her dad, who began cooking at just four years old, the youngster appears to have taken a serious liking to food at an early age – though honestly, we can't say we're totally surprised. From the moment she was born, Goldman has been filling his only child's head with all things food, writing in her birth announcement on Instagram last year that he "keep[s] telling Josephine about all the wonderful things she's gonna get to try like pizza and candy."

Now that she's a little older, Josephine is getting to try all of the goodies she's been hearing about from her pops. Lucky for fans, the renowned pastry chef has been sharing his child's journey with food on social media, and the most recent installment has fans of the "Ace of Taste" host saying a lot more than "aww." Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday, Goldman posted a photo of Josephine enjoying a meal of pancakes and blueberries that, by the looks of it, seemed to get her stamp of approval. The kiddo was snapped shoving a handful of food into her mouth while holding not one, but two pancakes in her hand, which, frankly, is an expert strategy.