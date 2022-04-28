Why Twitter Thinks Doritos Might Roll Out A Stranger Things Flavor

Doritos is always dropping new collabs and Twitter thinks their next one may have to do with Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things." Whether you prefer Nachos Cheese or Cool Ranch, the chips rank number 23 on the YouGov America list of favorite snack foods. What's not to love when it comes to these tortilla chips with so much powdery flavor? The finger-licking deliciousness makes them an easy brand for the world of entertainment to collaborate with. In 2019, the chip brand collaborated with Chance The Rapper on a remix of the Backstreet Boys song "I Want It That Way," for a Super Bowl commercial to promote the Flamin' Hot Nacho flavor (via PRNewswire). Recently, the company even announced a collaboration with Skullcandy for Doritos-themed air earbuds.

"Stranger Things" is also not new to collaborations. There is the obvious campaign with Eggo waffles (via the Drum), but not all of the show's promotional food pairings have tied in with the plot. The cult hit had its own Starbucks Secret Menu Frapp, the Demogorgon. It also partnered with Burger King on an Upside Down Whopper (via CNN) and with Baskin Robbins on several ice cream flavor offerings including U.S.S. Butterscotch, Eleven's Heaven, and Upside Down Praline. So, what breadcrumbs are leading Twitter to think a Doritos collab is on the horizon?