The Important Reason Skittles' Packaging Will Look Different This June
You don't need a degree in marketing to know that brands that appeal to the widest possible audience are the ones most likely to stick around for generations. Skittles, the multicolored, button-shaped fruity candy that stands up as one of Mars Wrigley's most popular confections, is a prime example. Though it's been around since the 1970s, Skittles was an early adopter of digital marketing on social media, and the brand's Twitter page — which has over 600K followers — remains a place for fans to stay apprised of the latest Skittle news, like the recent return of its buzzy lime flavor. Skittles has also taken some experimental approaches to its advertising in recent years, like the time it made a Super Bowl commercial that was seen by only one person, or when it put on a one-night-only production of "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical."
Together with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), Skittles is continuing to innovate beyond its original branding by releasing its Pride packs this June for the third year in a row, per a March 10 press release.
The Pride-themed packs are designed by LGBTQ+ artists
Unlike Pride month last year and the year before, when Skittles gave up its rainbow colors in place of grey packaging (which read, "Only one rainbow matters during Pride"), this year's Skittles Pride packs will feature a series of original designs by six artists within the LGBTQ+ community, including Chi Nwosu, Mia Saine, Meg Lee, Kah Yangni, and stationary duo Ashley Molesso and Chase Needham.
The press release explains that the five Pride packs will feature a QR code that leads to a "virtual studio" introducing each of the artists. "Each of the six talented artists use their beautifully thought-provoking works of art to increase visibility, help others feel seen and advocate for pivotal issues within the community," writes the brand. In addition, $1 from every Pride pack will go toward GLAAD programs, which are meant to "accelerate acceptance and combat anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination." Look out for the colorful designs on your nearest candy shelf in June.