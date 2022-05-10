Meet Phoodle, The Latest Wordle Knockoff Fans Can't Get Enough Of

Foodies, meet Phoodle, the new online word game, cooked up special, just for you. The freshly baked creation was announced on May 9 by its chef de cuisine, Julie Loria, who is also an art dealer and cookbook author, per Amazon. Phoodle is a five-letter single-word guessing game akin to the now-iconic Wordle, wherein you have six chances to guess a five-letter word. However, in Phoodle, the word is "food-related," according to the instructions on the Phoodle website. The food-related words include anything "from appliances to famous chefs and more." From our limited experience with Phoodle, we've seen it accept "saute," "agave," and "devil," just to give you a sense of how broad the food-related requirement may take you.

As with Wordle and its myriad variations, each time you guess a word, you'll be shown which letters are in the actual word, which aren't, and which are but are in the wrong order. However, as far as we know, Phoodle is the only game that gives you a fun fact about the correct answer after you finish guessing – even if you guessed wrong. That little chef's hat icon at the top-righthand side of the screen lets you click on the fact later – for future reference.

Although there is no "hard" mode, it's easy to imagine – again, based on our limited experience with it – that no one will miss it. Seriously, Phoodle is challenging. Just ask Martha Stewart.