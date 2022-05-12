Danny Trejo Tells A Story About Anthony Bourdain - Exclusive

That Anthony Bourdain liked Danny Trejo's cauliflower taco is a ringing endorsement when you consider Bourdain's love for meat and his electric stance on vegetarianism. To be fair, he also dined on grilled chicken, charred branzino, and crispy pork tacos at Trejo's restaurant — if you believe Secret Los Angeles' account of the night.

The celebrated chef and travel documentarian didn't only impress Trejo that night. He made an impression on the whole restaurant the second he stepped in the door. "It was the first time I've ever heard the whole restaurant quiet," Trejo recounted to The Hollywood Reporter. "We didn't even have to say, 'Rolling.' Everyone was just quiet, and they wanted to hear what he said."

For the record, it wasn't just Trejo and his team who were star-struck. The actor made his mark on Bourdain, too. Trejo couldn't find the words to describe how he felt wining and dining Bourdain when Mashed asked him in our interview. He did, however, remember something Bourdain told him. "He said I should run for mayor!" Trejo recalled. "But no, no thanks."

