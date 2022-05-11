Oreo's New Packaging Features An Important Message

According to National Today, Pride Month in the United States runs through the entirety of June and celebrates members of the LGBTQIA+ community and the people who participated in the 1969 Stonewall Riots. Your favorite brands usually celebrate the month with a selection of products that honor Pride, and last year, Kellogg's, Skittles, and Shake Shack rolled out specialty products just in time for the festivities, per Eat This, Not That!

June may still be weeks away, but that hasn't stopped Oreo from rolling out a new product that aims to celebrate. The cookie company shared a Twitter post announcing their new cookie package design with National Pride Month in mind. The company teamed up with PFLAG to create a snack sleeve covered in messages of support from allies and even leaves a blank space where you can even add your own positive message into the mix. Fans have shown their support for the package design and couldn't hold back their excitement on social media.