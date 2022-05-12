Rice Krispies Treats' Newest Offering Is Bigger And Better Than Ever
Rice Krispies treats have been a popular snack, both to make and to buy, for at least eight decades (per Battle Creek Enquirer). The three-ingredient dessert is so simple to whip up from scratch and packs such mouth-watering flavor that it's hard not to keep in a recipe rotation. On top of that, the recipe for a homemade Rice Krispies Treats is malleable enough to allow for the addition of pretty much any ingredient, so you're never at a loss for new flavors to create. From simple but sweet chocolate to a bit more complex Oreo flavored rice Krispie treat – this snack basically has no limits.
But despite the love and creativity that's baked into the homemade versions, there is no denying the ease of avoiding dirty dishes by picking some premade bars up from a grocery store instead, even if it does limit the flavor options a bit. Kellogg's Rice Krispie Treats already has a core group of assorted flavors that riff on the classic, from birthday cake to strawberry to rainbow, but the idea of a new flavor being added to the mix is exciting as it doesn't happen often.
Cinnamon Sugar Homestyle Rice Krispie Treats are 50% bigger
Kellogg's has released a statement announcing a "first-ever" flavor joining its Rice Krispies Treats round-up — Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle Cinnamon Sugar. Per the announcement, the new Cinnamon Sugar flavor is made with "fluffy marshmallows, golden butter and a sprinkle of warm cinnamon." The new flavor is made with nostalgia in mind, as Kellogg's hopes that a bite into the snack will churn up some favorite memories of childhood and give fans "a true taste of home in every bite," without the need to dirty up any dishes by making them on your own.
And the flavor isn't the only exciting thing about this new Kellogg's addition. The company also notes that the Homestyle Cinnamon Sugar treats will be "50% bigger compared to the original snack," giving way for "extra marshmallows folded into every bite," and extra bites in every bar. The new Rice Krispies Treats are already rolling out in grocery stores across the U.S. and can be found on shelves for a suggested price of $3.99 for six bars or $5.24 for 12 bars.
If your taste buds are peaked and you can't wait to get to the store, try this easy three ingredients chocolate rice Krispie treat recipe.