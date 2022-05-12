The Unusual Reason Waffle House Customers Cooked Their Own Food

Waffle House customers recently had a DIY experience at their local restaurant. According to a TikTok by @theregobigmc, captioned, "Waffle House outta line," their party was forced to cook their own food when the cook on staff abruptly quit. No reason was given for the sudden departure. The "walkout" claim can't be totally verified, either, as there's no footage of the employee actually quitting. The TikTok does show the alleged former employee "waiting on his ride," as @theregobicmc claims in the comments section.

The TikTok starts off with the claim that "the Waffle House man said he quit and refused to make" the customers' food, so the hungry wannabe patrons headed inside (where there were apparently no additional cook staff) and fired up the griddle on their own because "the show had to go on." No other staffers are seen in the video. Even though the user claims that they "almost burnt the waffles," the end result of eggs, ham, and other Waffle House menu items looks pretty close to the typical dining experience at the chain. Obviously, since they did all the work, the finished product was on the house.