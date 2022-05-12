The Mind-Blowing Speed Of The World's Fastest Pizza Maker

Humanity seems to be on a continuous quest to do everything faster. People want to drive quicker, with the Pininfarina Battista able to whip from zero to 60 miles per hour in a neck-breaking 1.8 seconds, per Motor1. They want to cook faster, motivating roughly 300,000 people to buy an Instant Pot in just 36 hours during Amazon's 2018 Prime Day (via CNBC). And apparently they want to be able to throw knives in a speedier fashion, too, with Dr. David Adamovich securing a Guinness World Record for chucking 102 sharp and pointy blades around his human target in a mere 60 seconds. While some time-saving devices and abilities are more useful than others, one cannot deny society's desire to "git'er done" ASAP.

The folks at Domino's agree. After all, they wouldn't hold their annual "World's Fastest Pizza Maker" competition if they didn't recognize the globe's fascination with speediness. According to a press release from the chain, competitors from around the world recently met at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort to show off their pizza-making chops and attempt to win an impressive prize of $3,000, as well as a very large belt, a trophy for their mantlepiece, and a reason to boast. Just how quickly do these professional pizza creators pump out a pie? And what does it take to win?