The Mind-Blowing Speed Of The World's Fastest Pizza Maker
Humanity seems to be on a continuous quest to do everything faster. People want to drive quicker, with the Pininfarina Battista able to whip from zero to 60 miles per hour in a neck-breaking 1.8 seconds, per Motor1. They want to cook faster, motivating roughly 300,000 people to buy an Instant Pot in just 36 hours during Amazon's 2018 Prime Day (via CNBC). And apparently they want to be able to throw knives in a speedier fashion, too, with Dr. David Adamovich securing a Guinness World Record for chucking 102 sharp and pointy blades around his human target in a mere 60 seconds. While some time-saving devices and abilities are more useful than others, one cannot deny society's desire to "git'er done" ASAP.
The folks at Domino's agree. After all, they wouldn't hold their annual "World's Fastest Pizza Maker" competition if they didn't recognize the globe's fascination with speediness. According to a press release from the chain, competitors from around the world recently met at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort to show off their pizza-making chops and attempt to win an impressive prize of $3,000, as well as a very large belt, a trophy for their mantlepiece, and a reason to boast. Just how quickly do these professional pizza creators pump out a pie? And what does it take to win?
The winner made 3 large pizzas in 70 seconds
Since 1982, Domino's has been holding this competition and inviting pizza makers from its stores around the globe to compete. The news brief goes on to explain that this year, competitors were judged on three things: their hand-stretched dough and the sauce; how well they portioned out the pizza toppings; and whether the toppings were distributed evenly. Time penalties were issued if they failed any of these components upon inspection of their three pizza creations: one topped with cheese, another with pepperoni, and the third with mushrooms.
After having successfully whipped together three large pizzas in a mere 1 minute and 10 seconds, Zagros Jaff of the U.K. was pronounced the 2022 winner. He was thrilled with the win, saying, "I want to be the best and I love the rivalry. It makes me work harder." Domino's was extremely pleased as well, stating, "Domino's and its franchise owners employ some of the greatest pizza makers in the world. Our emphasis is on the quality of the pizza, while also using our expertise to get them made quickly." And with Jaff able to craft a large pizza in just 23 seconds, meeting Dominos' (now defunct) 30-minutes-or-free guarantee must feel like a piece of cake — or piece of pizza pie.