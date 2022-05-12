The Unique Fry Substitute You Can Get At Burger King Japan

Hamburgers and french fries simply go together. Like peanut butter and jelly, bread and butter, and Bert and Ernie — some things were made to be enjoyed as a pair. Your left shoe wouldn't be the same without your right, and burgers aren't as enjoyable without a side of salted potato sticks.

Americans love their crispy spuds in every french fry cut, so much so that the average citizen eats roughly 29 pounds' worth each year, per National Geographic. And this potato-based love affair is not limited to the 50 states. According to Grit, the U.S. Potato Board has stated that Japan imports more American frozen fries than any other nation, and this demand has increased four times in the past decade. They go on to say that Hong Kong's fry consumption has tripled in the past 10 years and that South Korea's has grown a whopping 400% in a mere five years. Yes, it seems that fast food consumers around the world crave french fries. And yet, Burger King Japan will soon be offering a new side with its burgers. You'll likely be surprised by what it is.