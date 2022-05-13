The Worst Sandwich At Wendy's, According To 38% Of People

It can be hard to pass up a Baconator when heading to your local Wendy's for a meal. Featuring two of the chain's infamous square burger patties, six strips of bacon, ketchup, mayo, and cheese, the monstrous handheld is nothing short of a carnivore's dream. However, as drool-worthy as the 2007 menu addition sounds, not everyone may be looking to get the meat sweats every time they roll through a Wendy's drive-thru, which is where the eatery's selection of non-beefy sammies comes in.

As seen on the restaurant's website, our redheaded lady friend offers a number of chicken sandwich options to her customers who aren't pulling up to the order counter and asking "where's the beef?" The selection includes the timeless Spicy Chicken sando and its trendier cousin, the Hot Honey Chicken, as well as the Asiago Ranch Chicken Club and bacon-topped Crispy Chicken BLT. Additionally, Wendy's also gives patrons the chance to chow down on an ocean-based meal from time to time with its Crispy Panko Fish sandwich, which historically makes a brief return to the menu around the Lenten season.

Each sammie is clearly decent enough to play a supporting character to the succulent hamburgers at Wendy's, which many argue are the best fast-food burgers around. However, based on the results of a 562-person Mashed survey, in which U.S.-based customers were asked which of these Wendy's sandwiches was the "worst," one of the burger alternatives isn't exactly pulling its weight.