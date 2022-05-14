The Problem Some Trader Joe's Shoppers Have With Its Mushroom And Herb Risotto

The grocery chain Trader Joe's is famous for its fan-favorite house-branded snacks and nautical-themed stores — but its forays into vegan and vegetarian products haven't been without controversy. When the chain launched its new vegan ravioli, shoppers were so excited to try it. When it comes to other products, though, customers have sounded off online about their frustrations over certain ingredients.

A few years ago, the chain released a product called "soy cheese blend," with the tagline "cheese alternative." Vegan Redditors were surprised to find the product contained dairy. One commenter pointed out that, yes, the package says the product is a blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and "jack-flavored soy cheese," but they said that "the way they list the 'Jack Flavor Soy Cheese' last, is very misleading...it makes it seem like all of the cheeses listed before it are "flavored soy cheese" as well."

Recently, some shoppers experienced a similar shock regarding Trader Joe's mushroom and herb risotto. Unlike what they assumed from the packaging, it's not vegetarian.