Stoli Wants You To Raise A Glass To Cocktails For Ukraine

Break out the martini glasses and cocktail shakers because Stoli Vodka and Chef José Andrés are showing their yellow and blue in support of Ukraine. Per a press release, the makers of Stoli created a limited-edition vodka bottle to support Ukraine with proceeds being donated to Andrés' non-profit, World Central Kitchen. If you are unfamiliar with the work of WCK, the organization's mission is to serve chef-made meals to people and communities who are serving their country, like the military who were guarding the U.S. Capitol during Joe Biden's swearing in (via U.S. Veterans Magazine), or those affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises.

According to Eater, the genesis of the nonprofit can be traced back to when Andres visited the region of Haiti devastated by an earthquake in 2010. He worked with another organization to create better cooking and living conditions for this country, and found the work so satisfying, he eventually created the World Central Kitchen to meet some of the most basic needs of people around the world and at home in the U.S. The nonprofit's site notes they've served over 70 million meals, 6 million of which have been served up in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain.

Fast-forward to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Andres is working to help those fleeing this war-torn region. Enter the partnership with Stoli.