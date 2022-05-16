Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Fan-Favorite Chocolate Treat

Costco fans online are incredibly excited about the return of these "so good" snacks. "These are amazing. I should've bought two jars," one Instagram user wrote. "Too good, don't buy or you will eat them all!" another user joked, while a third advised, "These are so good in yogurt!" Even shoppers who haven't yet tried these dark chocolate coconut cashews for themselves were intrigued just by the description alone. One user confessed they "haven't seen or tasted them but you can't go wrong with these flavors!"

And while the flavors certainly seem to be a hit, this snack might also deliver a few health benefits. Dark chocolate contains high amounts of antioxidants, which can help lower bad cholesterol and even reduce the risk of heart disease, according to Healthline. Cashews also pack a healthy punch of protein, fiber, and good fats, as well as essential antioxidants like polyphenols and carotenoids (via Healthline), while coconut delivers healthy vitamins and minerals like iron, B6, magnesium, zinc, and selenium, per Everyday Health.

Like all snacks, these nuts should probably be enjoyed in moderation, but when it comes to tasty pick-me-ups, there are certainly worse things to enjoy than dark chocolate coconut cashews.