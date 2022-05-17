Judy Joo Details The Best Ways To Eat Kimchi - Exclusive

What should you pair with kimchi? That is in and of itself a question bordering on the absurd. As Joo exclusively told Mashed, "Kimchi goes well with nearly everything." That being said, here's how Joo uses the dish. "Kimchi and cheese is ... such a match made in heaven and it is a real thing in Korea," she suggested. "You're seeing this kimchi and cheese combination popping up everywhere, even here in London, [a] local grilled cheese sandwich place has it on their menu. [It's] two slices of sourdough bread and melted cheese, topped with kimchi. It is so good."

Joo also said that she integrates kimchi into Brussels sprouts, and puts kimchi on top of popcorn and french fries. If you want to carry it around with you — dehydrate it. That way, Joo noted, you can "[make] an umami-filled kimchi powder that goes on top of all different things." For smoky kimchi, she suggested to grill it. For drinkable kimchi, opt for one of Joo's favorite, her Kimchi Bloody Mary. "That Bloody Mary is sweet, [it's] really damn good and addictive," Joo gushed. Alternatively, the chef suggested, turn it into a condiment. "I really do love a kimchi tartar sauce or a kimchi bearnaise."

Follow Judy Joo's Instagram for the latest from her everyday life and career. Her most recent book, "Korean Soul Food" — complete with a section on "Pickles and Kimchi" is available for purchase.