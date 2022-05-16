How Wegmans Helped People After The Tops Markets Shooting

The Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, New York, will never be the same after a gunman opened fire in the parking lot and inside the store on Saturday, leaving 10 visitors dead and three more injured. While the suspect was taken into custody at the scene and police have stated they believe he acted on his own, the community is naturally still shaken, especially given the racially driven motivations behind the shooting, which some are calling a hate crime (via ABC News).

According to The Buffalo News, the Jefferson Avenue Tops was opened about 20 years ago to serve an area that had been before lacking in food and grocery supplies, and WGRZ further notes that many of these customers often walk or take public transportation to the Tops to buy their groceries. As the grocery store is now a crime scene and is closed for the foreseeable future, community organizations and businesses are coming together to ensure those who usually shop at the Tops have access to food and supplies through food banks and donation centers.