Tops Markets Was An Oasis In The Middle Of A Buffalo Food Desert

A food desert is an area in which it is difficult for residents to access healthy and/or affordable food. Food deserts, says Medical News Today, are also characterized by poverty rates above 20% and a minimum of 33% of residents living relatively far from a grocery store. In a city, that means a mile, while in rural areas, that means as little as 10 miles.

As of 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that more than 6,500 communities across the country — more than 23 million Americans — live in these food deserts. More recent censuses reported the shocking news that food insecurity affects as much as 30% of some communities, particularly those consisting largely of people of color.

Buffalo, New York, is one such community stricken by food insecurity and lack of access to the healthy variety of products so many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, Buffalo's desperately needed grocery store, Tops Markets, is closed following a mass shooting over the weekend.