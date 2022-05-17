Tillamook Executive Shares The Most Popular Type Of The Company's Cheese - Exclusive

Certainly, there's a time and a place — and a perfect recipe — for using different Tillamook options such as Pepper Jack, Swiss, and Colby Jack. But more often than not, consumers are all about Tillamook's cheddar cheese.

When asked about the type of Tillamook cheese that sells the most, Kate Boltin said that it's "cheddar, hands down." However, the selection of sharpness seems to depend on the consumer's location.

"Different parts of the country prefer different sharpnesses," she explained. "East Coast consumers prefer sharper cheddar, whereas [with] West Coast consumers, we sell more medium." The classic Tillamook medium cheddar seems to be purchased more often on the West Coast. As for the East Coast consumer? They're buying more sharp cheddar and extra sharp cheddar. But no matter which sharpness is being purchased, it still all goes back to a consumer's love for Tillamook cheddar cheese. With all the options out there for including cheddar in your cooking, it's no wonder that's a top seller!

