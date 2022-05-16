Duff Goldman's Daughter Celebrates A Huge Milestone On Premiere Of Ace Of Taste

Duff Goldman has been judging cooking competitions on our televisions for years, from "Kids Baking Championship" to "Spring Baking Championship" and more. But now, he's slowing down the pace and taking the reigns in his very own non-competition-based cooking show. And unlike his first show, "Ace of Cakes," this one is less about cake shop drama and more about cooking. "Ace of Taste" is premiering on Sunday, May 15, at noon on the Food Network, and Goldman just gave fans a preview of the very first episode on his Instagram page.

It turns out that the focus of the premiere episode is a very special event: Goldman's daughter Josephine's first birthday party. In the trailer for the show, Goldman decides to throw a festive tea party for his daughter, and the assortment of sweet and savory bites he cooks up for Josephine and her party guests looks delicious. So, what recipes can Goldman's hungry fans look forward to in the premiere, and what other surprises does the episode hold?