Duff Goldman's Daughter Celebrates A Huge Milestone On Premiere Of Ace Of Taste
Duff Goldman has been judging cooking competitions on our televisions for years, from "Kids Baking Championship" to "Spring Baking Championship" and more. But now, he's slowing down the pace and taking the reigns in his very own non-competition-based cooking show. And unlike his first show, "Ace of Cakes," this one is less about cake shop drama and more about cooking. "Ace of Taste" is premiering on Sunday, May 15, at noon on the Food Network, and Goldman just gave fans a preview of the very first episode on his Instagram page.
It turns out that the focus of the premiere episode is a very special event: Goldman's daughter Josephine's first birthday party. In the trailer for the show, Goldman decides to throw a festive tea party for his daughter, and the assortment of sweet and savory bites he cooks up for Josephine and her party guests looks delicious. So, what recipes can Goldman's hungry fans look forward to in the premiere, and what other surprises does the episode hold?
Celebrity guests make an appearance
First off, there is a fun surprise in the inaugural episode of "Ace of Taste." Fellow Food Network stars Jet and Ali Tila — and their daughter Amaya — are in attendance at Josephine Goldmand's birthday tea party (via Instagram). Jet is usually seen on Food Network competition shows fiercely fighting for some sort of cooking win, like on "Guy's Tournament of Champions," or judging the food other cooks make in competition. Now, it looks like the episode will be a fun opportunity for fans of Tila to see the chef in a more casual environment.
The food featured in the first episode looks delicious, too. In keeping with Duff Goldman's style of cooking and the tea party theme, the chef prepared a selection of small bites for his little one's special day. Naturally, these include both savory and sweet bites, as the chef intends to showcase his savory chops on his new series (via Mercury News). In the first episode, viewers will see his savory mini quiches with crispy bacon and crème fraîche in tiny tart shells, bite-sized layer cakes filled with colorful frosting, and Goldman's "world-famous fudge bites." If that sounds like good eats to you, you can turn into the first episode of "Ace of Taste" on May 12.