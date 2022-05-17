Seinfeld Now Has Its Own Exclusive Coffee Collection

Ah, "Seinfeld." So many fell in love with this charming, hilarious, and nihilist 90s sitcom, made in a time when the living felt a bit more carefree. It was enough to stay near the TV when "Seinfeld" was on and enjoy the shenanigans of New Yorker friends Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer. Luckily, this beloved "show about nothing" (per Seinfeld Scripts) has remained mega-popular, and the streaming giants of the 2020s have all seasons at our disposal to watch it anytime we need a laugh.

And although the characters from "Seinfeld" didn't drink as much coffee as the characters in other popular 90s shows, such as "Twin Peaks" and "Friends," they certainly enjoyed an occasional cup of coffee in the TV diner called "Monk's Cafe." In Season 7, there's an episode called "The Postponement," in which Kramer burns himself with a hot cup of coffee and later sues the coffee shop, and you might not know that the plot was based on a real lawsuit.

In recent years, "Twin Peaks" fans could enjoy a "damn fine cup of coffee" if they'd bought David Lynch's Signature Cup Coffee (via IndieWire), while fans of "Friends" had a chance to try the show's Limited Edition Central Perk Coffee (via People) which was sold on Amazon. And now, "Seinfeld" fans also have a reason to start their day perked up with a cup of the sitcom's coffee. Just don't be a Kramer and burn yourself with it.