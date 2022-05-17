These Are The Only States Where Dunkin' Fans Can Try Its New Add-Ins

From its salted caramel cold foam to mocha swirl, Dunkin' has a handful of customization options for those who simply don't want to order their coffee straight off the menu. But just when you think Dunkin' can't offer more — they do. The chain has released three add-ins: Antioxidant, Prebiotic, and Extra Charged (via Elite Daily). And these liquid "Boosters" add exactly the benefit they are each named for.

The Antioxidant and Prebiotic add-ins are definitely more health-oriented, with the Antioxidant providing customers with Vitamin E and zinc, and the Prebiotic aiding in digestion, thanks to it containing soluble fiber. And though Dunkin' has had beverages in the past that have extra caffeine (cue the Extra Charged Coffee and the Energy Cold Brew), just a pump of the Extra Charged Booster in a drink will give it a 20% extra boost.

Already, customers have comments about the additions to the chain's menu. However, only a select number of those interested in the boosters can actually test them out, as they are only available in four states for now.