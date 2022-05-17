Revel Spirits Has The Ideal Cocktail Pairing For The This Is Us Finale

Fans of the ultra-emotional NBC show "This Is Us" are likely dreading its series finale on May 24. However, Justin Hartley, who plays the character Kevin, has come up with a product to accompany what's sure to be a tear-jerking farewell. (And if you've wondered what happened to the real slow cooker after the final season, you're not alone.)

Hartley, who also stars in Rebel Wilson's new Netflix comedy "Senior Year," is the co-owner of a company called Revel Spirits (via Foodbeast). Now, the company has dropped a line of sparkling agave beverages, which they're calling Revel Avila Spritz.

Of course, there's no small amount of irony in the relationship between Hartley and the product, as his "This Is Us" character (and his character's father) has suffered from alcohol addiction on the show (via Vanity Fair). That aside, Hartley has devoted significant time to making the line a delicious experience and is determined to make it stand out from the ever-growing pack of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. He describes the drinks as "beautifully fresh and crisp" and credits the "unique flavor combinations" with setting them apart from the pack.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).