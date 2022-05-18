Fast Food Hacks Rip Micheals Needs You To Know - Exclusive

It's no secret that Rip Micheals loves Chipotle, so it only makes sense that the comedian has found ways to transform some classic menu items into all-star creations. He particularly loves the chain's sofritas quesadilla, but he found a way to get even more goodness out of the order. "You got to order it mobile style because if you order it mobile, they give you the sour cream, the lettuce, and everything on the side," Micheals told Mashed.

He explained that if you get the item at the restaurant, the workers simply wrap and prepare the quesadilla, but if you get the mobile version, you get three free sides with the item. "Always order mobile," Micheals insisted.

Micheals has hit up Chipotle for years and had another tip for savvy shoppers. "What you do is you get one bowl, put a lot of condiments on it, ask for extra chicken, steak, or whatever you want, and then get the soft shells on the side," he said. Each add-on item only costs a dollar, and he figured out how to essentially make seven tacos out of the pile of ingredients for $12.

His tips don't stop at Chipotle. "If you do go to Subway, they will give you as much lettuce, tomato, and vegetables as you possibly want," Micheals continued. If Micheals wants a massive salad, he orders a sandwich overflowing with the basic vegetables, throws away the bread, and ends up with about five salads' worth of vegetables.

Rip Micheals brings more of his food expertise to "Urban Eats & Treats" on Tubi. Make sure to keep an eye out for the comedian's next special out soon.