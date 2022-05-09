Rip Micheals Dishes On His Favorite Food Hacks And Moments On Urban Eats & Treats - Exclusive Interview

Do you have a food bucket list? Do you have a chef that you'd one day like to have cook for you at this point?

To cook for me? I would like not so much cooking for but to cook with. I would love someone to cook with. I would love to cook with Guy Fieri. I would love for him to cook with me because he does what I do ... [gestures to surroundings] See, this is Havana Central right now. We doing another [with] restaurants. That's how deep I am into this restaurant stuff. That's one of the goals. To see me and Guy in the kitchen cooking, throwing down ... because we taste so much and we see so much ... Us preparing a dish together, that would be my go-to. That's my bucket [list].

Did you ever have any relationship with Guy's other projects?

No. I don't even know Guy — I've just known his show. I've watched "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." I'm a fan of him and his spiked hair and his, "We're going to a city near you!" I've never met him. I would be honored. I'm comedian-based more than anything, so you name a comedian, I know them.

This is my first time actually being vulnerable and stepping into the food realm, because as a father, I'm a single father and I raised my daughter by myself. That's where my love of cooking came from. I've been raising my daughter since she was two years old and trying to always surprise her and cook for her. When you're a single parent, [you] try to make whatever your daughter can think [of]. She would be like, "Oh, I want a cake," and I [had] never made a cake. It forced me to learn how to prepare so many different things. This is the first time I'm sharing something that's personal with my daughter to the world.