Exclusive Clip: Gordon Ramsay's Response To A MasterChef Junior Contestant Leaving Her 'Comfort Zone'
If you've seen Gordon Ramsay on TV, even if it was just once out of curiosity, you know he's a pretty colorful character. Whether he's delivering a brutal criticism of someone's food or making up some spectacular insult, Ramsay isn't a man afraid to speak his mind. But how does he react to someone stepping out of their comfort zone when it comes to cooking — especially when that someone is a kid?
Per a press release shared with Mashed, the latest challenge on Ramsay's show, "MasterChef Junior," involves a steak challenge. The seven remaining contestants in Season 8, Episode 10 will each select a different cut of beef to cook and present to the judges. The final victor's recipe will not only be featured on the Beef: It's What's for Dinner website, but they also be given a trip to a cattle farm in order to better understand where their meat is sourced.
Fans will have to wait until the episode airs on May 19 to find out which junior cook wins the steak challenge. In the meantime, Mashed was sent an exclusive sneak peek of the action, which sees contestant Molly Leighninger try to impress Ramsay by getting out of her culinary comfort zone.
Who is Molly Leighninger?
According to Feast, Molly Leighninger is the daughter of chef, pitmaster, and Missouri barbecue chain owner Brad Leighninger. One day, Molly, a grilling and barbecuing enthusiast herself, would like to take the reins at his eatery. At only 13 years old, she's one of just a few contestants left on "MasterChef Junior," and it would seem she's eager to make her mark on the competition.
Per a clip from the upcoming episode, Molly is seen beginning to prepare a rather complex dish: filet mignon with a béarnaise sauce, creamed spinach, and crispy onions. Ramsay appears to be impressed, encouraging the young cook when she explained that she was stepping out of her "comfort zone." His words of encouragement, of course, are interlaced with the wise advice to not overcook the filet.
Despite his notoriously abrasive personality, Ramsay has been known to be friendlier to children than he is to adults. This is because, some Redditors speculate, children are still learning how to cook, while older adults are much more experienced and should "know better" in the kitchen. We'll see if his pleasant feedback continues in tomorrow's episode.