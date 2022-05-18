Exclusive Clip: Gordon Ramsay's Response To A MasterChef Junior Contestant Leaving Her 'Comfort Zone'

If you've seen Gordon Ramsay on TV, even if it was just once out of curiosity, you know he's a pretty colorful character. Whether he's delivering a brutal criticism of someone's food or making up some spectacular insult, Ramsay isn't a man afraid to speak his mind. But how does he react to someone stepping out of their comfort zone when it comes to cooking — especially when that someone is a kid?

Per a press release shared with Mashed, the latest challenge on Ramsay's show, "MasterChef Junior," involves a steak challenge. The seven remaining contestants in Season 8, Episode 10 will each select a different cut of beef to cook and present to the judges. The final victor's recipe will not only be featured on the Beef: It's What's for Dinner website, but they also be given a trip to a cattle farm in order to better understand where their meat is sourced.

Fans will have to wait until the episode airs on May 19 to find out which junior cook wins the steak challenge. In the meantime, Mashed was sent an exclusive sneak peek of the action, which sees contestant Molly Leighninger try to impress Ramsay by getting out of her culinary comfort zone.