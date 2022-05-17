Here's How To Get A Free Cajun Filet Biscuit At Bojangles

America is home to a number of regional fast-food chains that you should try before you die. If you happen to find yourself traveling through the South, Bojangles is one drive-thru you might want to consider swinging by for a meal. Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977, the eatery is most notable for its crispy, Cajun-style fried chicken — though poultry isn't the only place where this fast-food joint shines. Bojangles is also famous for its made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, which Garden & Gun reports are baked fresh every 20 minutes using a 48-step recipe that, as of 2016, hadn't changed in 15 years.

Bojangles' biscuits are celebrated just about every day by customers, with one taking to Twitter earlier today to applaud the chain for getting them right "every time." Last week, however, the mouthwatering baked good was given even more of the spotlight treatment when the country celebrated National Buttermilk Biscuit Day on May 14, which the chain commemorated by giving away its Cajun filet biscuits to customers for free all day long. No need to feel sad if you missed out on the freebie or are simply wishing you could get another one of these sammies at no charge. According to Chew Boom, the chain is continuing to dole out the fan-favorite menu item or the low price of zero dollars through the rest of the month.