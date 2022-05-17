Here's How To Get A Free Cajun Filet Biscuit At Bojangles
America is home to a number of regional fast-food chains that you should try before you die. If you happen to find yourself traveling through the South, Bojangles is one drive-thru you might want to consider swinging by for a meal. Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977, the eatery is most notable for its crispy, Cajun-style fried chicken — though poultry isn't the only place where this fast-food joint shines. Bojangles is also famous for its made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, which Garden & Gun reports are baked fresh every 20 minutes using a 48-step recipe that, as of 2016, hadn't changed in 15 years.
Bojangles' biscuits are celebrated just about every day by customers, with one taking to Twitter earlier today to applaud the chain for getting them right "every time." Last week, however, the mouthwatering baked good was given even more of the spotlight treatment when the country celebrated National Buttermilk Biscuit Day on May 14, which the chain commemorated by giving away its Cajun filet biscuits to customers for free all day long. No need to feel sad if you missed out on the freebie or are simply wishing you could get another one of these sammies at no charge. According to Chew Boom, the chain is continuing to dole out the fan-favorite menu item or the low price of zero dollars through the rest of the month.
Bojangles app users automatically get access to the deal
With the rising cost of, well, everything these days, the word "free" sounds like music to our ears — especially when it's being followed by "food from Bojangles." According to Chew Boom, the North Carolina-based eatery is helping patrons with the Bojangles mobile app carve out some Bo Time by extending its National Biscuit Day promotion and giving away its beloved Cajun filet biscuits at no charge until May 31. The deal will be automatically loaded into customers' digital wallet on the app, and does not require any other purchase to be used. Patrons simply have to place a non-delivery order via the app to take advantage of the promo that will save them an average of $3.29 (via Fast Food Menu Prices).
For those that have yet to try one of Bojangles Cajun Filet Biscuits, on its website the restaurant describes the fan-favorite handheld as an "all white meat chicken breast marinated with a bold blend of seasonings and served on a made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit." It nabbed first place in Mashed's ranking of popular Bojangles menu items, but if you don't want to take our word for it, there's plenty of praise for the biscuit sammie elsewhere on the internet. Insider shouted out the dish, while First We Feast deemed it superior to Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Biscuit. Some CFA loyalists may beg to disagree. However, in terms of saving money right now, Bojangles gets the win.