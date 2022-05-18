How A Texas Mom Found Herself With Nearly Three Dozen McDonald's Hamburgers

Imagine being a McDonald's worker. You're having an average, run-of-the-mill shift. It's the kind of day where you're just dealing with customers and filling fry containers, the kind of day where the only exciting thing that happened so far was someone spilling their McFlurry on the floor. That is, until you and your co-workers start noticing someone's putting in an order for a lot of burgers — and quite a lot of burgers at that. Indeed, someone has put in an order for 31 cheeseburgers, all for one person. Just who is this person with a mammoth appetite for McDonald's? The cheeseburger-loving culprit was none other than Ricardo, Texas, resident Barrett Golden, which is all the more impressive considering Barrett is only 2 years old.

According to KRIS TV, Kelsey Golden was at home when a DoorDash driver appeared at her door, carrying an enormous bundle of cheeseburgers. Kelsey was confused, unable to remember ever placing an order for such a large meal, let alone an order for McDonald's at all. That is, until she realized Barrett had somehow managed to unlock her phone and, perhaps misunderstanding (or understanding all too well, depending on how you look at it) how DoorDash worked, placed an order for his beloved burgers.