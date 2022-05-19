The Unexpected Reason A Florence Coffee Shop Got A Huge Fine

Imagine that you're sitting in a coffee shop and have ordered your favorite coffee. Maybe you're having a chat and exchanging a few laughs with your friends. You've finished off that cup of coffee, and now, it's time to pay up. But, you realize, there's no price on the menu. What to do? Complain to management? Call the restaurant inspector? Or, perhaps, call the police? Typically, you'd simply ask an employee how much the beverage cost, rather than jump to the previously mentioned extremes.

However, the extreme is exactly what happened in Florence's Ditta Artigianale coffee bar. The restaurant, which is located in the heart of this famous Tuscan city that's well known for Italian dishes such as bistecca alla Fiorentina and drinks such as the Negroni (via Eating Europe), has had the unthinkable happen. This coffee bar opened its doors in 2013, founded by Francesco Sanapo, "world-renowned barista and coffee taster champion," and business partner Patrick Hoffer (via Ditta Artigianale). So, how is it possible that the celebrated and respected coffee bar that has won multiple competitions got slapped with a fine of €1,000 ($1050)?