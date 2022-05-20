Why TikToker Ashley Yi Loves To Talk About This Specific Asian Food - Exclusive

When asked about the deciding process behind which foods or brands she features on her page, Ashley Yi explained that she enjoys sharing products that she is curious about. She said, "I want to help everyone grow and win. That's what I love. I like to show some things that I love to do." That includes showcasing "some things that are scary in the Asian culture to people who aren't necessarily Asian, like a century egg. It's scary looking. It's a dark egg — it looks like a moldy egg."

According to BBC Travel, the century-old egg tradition dates back to the Ming Dynasty more than 500 years ago. The name may be misleading, though, as the eggs are actually only soaked in a mixture anywhere from seven weeks to five months. This mixture includes black tea, lime, salt, and freshly burned wood ashes. Ashley describes the egg as "not necessarily weird or gross" — just a cultural tradition that many people may not be accustomed to. So next time you're looking for a new and exciting food to try out, add the century egg to your list.

