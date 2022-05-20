Why TikToker Ashley Yi Loves To Talk About This Specific Asian Food - Exclusive
When it comes to sharing the love of food, there is no shortage of possibilities, from books to blogs to social media. Now, TikTok is being used as a creative outlet for recipe creators and major foodies. One of those creators is Ashley Yi, who has garnered 3.2 million followers and over 155 million likes on the platform to date. As a Korean American influencer, the TikToker embraces her culture's foods and shares them with her fans.
During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Ashley Yi explained how important it is to be a social presence throughout Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and she also shared what she loves filming most and how she got started on TikTok. She expressed that spreading positivity is one of the main goals of her videos and that the social media sphere was her calling. During our chat, the TikToker mentioned there is one particular food from her Asian heritage that she enjoys sharing the most — and it's an interesting one.
Ashley shares her opinion on the century egg
When asked about the deciding process behind which foods or brands she features on her page, Ashley Yi explained that she enjoys sharing products that she is curious about. She said, "I want to help everyone grow and win. That's what I love. I like to show some things that I love to do." That includes showcasing "some things that are scary in the Asian culture to people who aren't necessarily Asian, like a century egg. It's scary looking. It's a dark egg — it looks like a moldy egg."
According to BBC Travel, the century-old egg tradition dates back to the Ming Dynasty more than 500 years ago. The name may be misleading, though, as the eggs are actually only soaked in a mixture anywhere from seven weeks to five months. This mixture includes black tea, lime, salt, and freshly burned wood ashes. Ashley describes the egg as "not necessarily weird or gross" — just a cultural tradition that many people may not be accustomed to. So next time you're looking for a new and exciting food to try out, add the century egg to your list.
