How Burger King Is Using 'Karens' To Promote Its Menu

In the world of retail and restaurants, the "Karen" is one of the worst types of customers. These customers typically believe they know more than the business' employees — and everyone else for that matter. Needless to say, they aren't exactly the folks you'd want representing your business or even with whom to associate. Why, then, is Burger King so eager to make Karens — the customers who are quick to ask for the manager — the focal point of its marketing campaign?

Burger King's newest ad, per The Drum, features a woman calling 911 from one of its locations. While calling 911 may insinuate some kind of emergency — perhaps a fellow patron is having some kind of medical emergency, or maybe there was an accident in the kitchen — what this woman is calling about is something beyond the point of absurdity. The customer demands, to the confusion of the dispatcher, that a deputy come down to the restaurant and somehow demand that the employees prepare the woman a cheeseburger the way she wants it. Even more shocking, a man is heard complaining over the emergency line about how Burger King is making him wait for his drink.

While Burger King is all about doing it your way, they at least want you to send your feedback in a responsible manner. Hey, you might even get something out of it if you do, too.