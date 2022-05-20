How To Cut Popular Cheese Varieties The Right Way, According To An Expert

Cutting the cheese is no joke — and picking the right knife for the job is essential to preserving the flavors and textures cheesemakers work so hard to achieve. Chances are, you're probably using the wrong knife for a variety of kitchen tasks, and cheese is no different.

To help us out, Molly Browne, an American Cheese Society certified cheese professional and the education manager for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, gave Mashed some exclusive recommendations for choosing the best cheese tools for your next charcuterie board.

For soft cheeses, like brie and camembert, the wrong knife can cause the wheel to become smeared and misshapen. "Soft cheese can easily be crushed by a too-heavy knife," Browne points out. For these creamy and unctuous cheeses, the key is a knife with little surface area, and Browne recommends a holed 'skeleton' knife. This tool, which is also called an open-blade knife or simply a soft cheese knife, will prevent your bloomy-rind beauty from becoming too sticky (via Taste of Home).

And because of their colorful veining, blue cheeses are similarly delicate. Whether a blue cheese is dry and crumbly or high in moisture, Browne recommends "a cheese wire, which will allow you to cut effectively while maintaining the integrity of the cheese."