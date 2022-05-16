Gordon Ramsay's Response To A Comment About His TikTok Is So On-Brand

Did Gordon Ramsay turn TikTok into another circle of "Hell's Kitchen"? If you're on the receiving end of his many burns, perhaps it feels a bit like he has. The English chef has a popular segment called #RamsayReacts on the video-sharing app, in which he duets and reacts to food made by fans. He is quite particular about what makes good food, so if his fans stray from his standards, they will most definitely hear about it in a #RamsayReacts video. When a TikToker turned the familiar scowling face of a blond chef, the unimpressed Brit said it reminded him of his dead grandad. In a different video, the combo of fish and chips with vegemite proved too much for Ramsay, who reacted with blunt insults to the TikToker's intelligence.

However, as intimidating as it might be, the celebrity chef encourages fans to submit a TikTok to #RamsayReacts if they want his honest opinion. In a recent TikTok video, Ramsay told fans that they "turned [him] slightly vegan." As a result, he began seeking more vegan recipes, which will run in conjunction with the social media challenge that he has put out for competitors on his new show, "Future Food Stars." However, when a commenter had a reaction of their own to one of the videos, the chef didn't fail to respond in true Ramsay fashion.